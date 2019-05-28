Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers tease new collab, coming Friday

ABC/Paula LoboAdd Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers to the growing list of pop stars releasing new music this Friday.

The two acts teased their as-yet-untitled collab on social media Tuesday, posting a short snippet of the song and music video.

“Come on, let’s turn this all around, bring it all back to the bar downtown,” Bebe sings on the track.

In the visual teaser, we see a tiara-wearing Bebe strutting into a club with The Chainsmokers following behind.

Friday's gonna be a busy day for music -- Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus are also among the artists who’ve announced they’ll be dropping new tunes that day.

