Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers go backwards in video for new collab, "Call You Mine"

Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesBebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers have teamed for a new song called “Call You Mine.”

They released the song Friday, along with a truly backwards video. The entire visual plays out in reverse, as we see Bebe evading the police in a Mercedes, with The Chainsmokers’ Drew and Alex lifeless in the backseat.

As we piece together the story, we discover Bebe is an obsessed stalker of the duo and had hatched a plan to get them alone, drug their drinks and kidnap them.

“Went from one conversation to your lips on mine/And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine/So I call you mine/Can I call you mine?” Bebe sings on the track.

On Twitter, The Chainsmokers explained their connection to Bebe far predates this song.

“Just want to leave a note that @BebeRexha was one of the first artist we ever met,” they wrote. “We were both basically nobodies at the time but always were there for one another offering advice and supporting and now here we are 6 years later with a massive song together! We love you Bebe!”

