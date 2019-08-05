Bebe for Bebe: Bebe Rexha stars in new Bebe fashion campaign

Bluestar Alliance

Bluestar AllianceThe women's clothing brand Bebe just found the perfect spokesperson for their fall 2019 campaign: Bebe Rexha, of course. Not only does she share the fashion line’s name, but she’s been a fan of the brand since middle school.

“When I was younger in school, it was the coolest thing to have the Bebe shirt in black or white with the Swarovski crystals that said ‘bebe’ across your chest,” the singer tells People.

She adds, “But for me, it was getting those T-shirts or tank tops with the crystals on them with a pair of jeans. That was what everybody was wearing. It was the hottest thing to wear.”

Bebe is starring in the line’s new “Bebe Loves Bebe” campaign, where she models those classic crystal “bebe” shirts, as well as a leopard-print coat, snakeskin thigh-high boots, a form-fitting red suit and more.

The campaign also centers around the hashtag #LoveYourself, a message important to Bebe.

“We don’t learn how to love ourselves when we’re younger,” Rexha adds. “I think it’s really important for people to be reminded that every body shape, every color, no matter what you are, is beautiful, and to keep reminding people of that message.”

She adds, “At the end of the day, I want women to feel good because they deserve to feel good in their own bodies and own skin.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.