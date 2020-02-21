Beauty goals: Meghan Trainor says she wants to launch a perfume and a makeup line

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboOne day we might be able to treat ourselves to some Meghan Trainor beauty products.

The singer tells ABC Audio she intends to follow in the footsteps of her pop star peers – like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Selena Gomez, to name a few -- when it comes to entering the beauty world.

She explains it’s always been a dream of hers to launch her own fragrance.

“I've always been like, let's do a perfume because I love perfume,” Meghan says. “I didn't know magazines as well and fashion, but I knew perfume bottles at CVS. I was like, ‘That's J.Lo! And that's Beyonce!... Oh, Britney. I used to only wear Britney's perfume. So that's like one thing I really, really want to do one day.”

She also calls Selena Gomez a “genius” for launching Rare Beauty, her recently-announced makeup line coming to Sephora this summer. Hearing the news just inspired Meghan even more.

“Wow. I wanna do makeup too!” she says. “…Let it be known right here: One day I will have a makeup line.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.