Bears On A Rollercoaster!

Here’s some fun news, 22 teddy bears were put on a roller coaster to welcome the reopening of the Dutch theme park, Walibi Holland.

The bears took a ride on the “Untamed” roller coaster which features a 116-foot drop with maximum speeds of 57mph.

The Teddy Bears look as if they are having the time of their lives riding the coaster, although it’s a pretty quiet ride you’ll probably get several laughs out of watching the bears twist and turn.

What is your favorite amusement park ride? I have 2: Jimmy Fallon Race Through New York at Universal Studios and The Haunted Mansion at Disney World!