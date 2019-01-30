Beaches Resorts Getaway Official Contest Rules

WRMF-FM CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

BEACHES NEGRIL GETAWAY CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with WRMF-FM’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by WRMF-FM LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): WRMF-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 and Unique Travel Corp, 11531 Meridian Point Drive, Tampa, FL (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Beaches Negril Getaway contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around January 24, 2019, at 6:00AM EST and ends at 11:59 PM EST on or about February 10, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is February 10, 2019 at 11:59 PM EST. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of WRMF-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY, RI and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an WRMF-FM contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Upon winning, the winner must sign a winner release form, a W9 form, and provide a copy of their driver’s license. Winner must hold a valid passport.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA INTERNET – Go to

https://www.wrmf.com/contests/win-a-luxury-included-vacation-to-beaches-negril-resort-spa-in-jamaica/ and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes : Unique Travel, Corp. the worldwide representatives of Sandals & Beaches Resorts will provide: One (1) prize consisting of a four-day/three-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two (2) to any Beaches Resorts located in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos with round-trip coach airfare for two (2) on TBD airline.

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa – Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

Beaches Negril Resort & Spa – Negril, Jamaica

Beaches Ocho Rios – A Spa, Golf & Waterpark Resort – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Estimated retail value of vacation and round trip coach airfare for two adults = $4,250

Beaches Resorts is a Luxury Included® resort destination. Therefore the provided prize will include luxurious accommodations (one (1) room, double occupancy), all meals, unlimited premium brand beverages, daily & nightly entertainment, all land and water sports, including daily scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkeling, Wi-Fi in all rooms and public areas, gratuities, taxes, and Beaches transfers to and from the resort designated airport.

Telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours & excursions, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certification courses, island departure taxes and purchases made at the Beaches Specialty Shops are not included.

Round-trip coach airfare for two (2) provided by Unique Travel, Corp. is valid to/from the nearest major gateway to resort designated airport. TBD airline will serve as the official airline sponsor. The tickets are valid until January 30th, 2020 and are subject to availability and black-out periods (black-out dates to be determined). Flights will be on mutually approved dates. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary, originating from the same airport. Flights and airlines are subject to change and availability. Unique Travel Corp. is not responsible if airlines change the getaways or discontinue service from a specific getaway. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

Please note: It is the responsibility of WRMF-FM to inform the prizewinner(s) that airfare reservations will not be confirmed until 90 days prior to the selected travel date.

Prize(s) must be redeemed for travel within one year from January 30th, 2019 and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No extension will be given after the prize has expired. If the prize is not redeemed, the prize is void.

Please note: This prize(s) is subject to space availability and selected blackout dates. It is the responsibility of WRMF-FM to inform the prizewinner(s) that reservations will not be confirmed until 90 days prior to the selected travel date.

Beaches Resorts reserves the right to relocate any confirmed prizewinner from their resort of choice to an alternate resort within our chain based upon availability of space for the secured travel dates.

Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning depend on number of entries received, as applicable

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

A winner will be chosen on February 11, 2019 at or around 12:00 PM EST.

The winner will be contacted via the phone number provided upon entry.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other WRMF-FM radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the WRMF-FM or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, WRMF-FM may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant WRMF-FM a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that WRMF-FM reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to WRMF-FM the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.