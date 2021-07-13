Beach vacation? Selena Gomez has you covered

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Selena Gomez is a lot of things — an actress, singer, beauty mogul — and now she can add designer to the list with the launch of her swimwear collection with La’Mariette.

The 28-year-old “Lose You To Love” singer recently dropped a six-style swimsuit collection with the brand after being approached by its founders, Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, OK! Magazine reports.

Speaking about the design process, Selena explained, “I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to, like red and white,” before sharing that she landed on purple.

“Purple felt different for me,” she said. “And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.”

The tie-dye print they came up with, called “Aura,” is featured on all six pieces of Selena’s collection, which includes a cross-back one-piece, a wrap halter top, a bralette top, a sarong and two different bottoms.

“The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does and we want everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self,” said Brutocao. “Selena’s confidence is unmatched and being able to design a print with her which embodies that is so rewarding.”

The collection is available exclusively on la-mariette.com. Prices range from $49 to $119.

