Be Kind: Marshmello donates $50K to NAACP

"I’ve always remained neutral with my platform but just like you underneath this costume i am human and this is my tipping point," the superstar DJ wrote on his socials. "Black culture and influence play a big part in the music i make...Racism should never be tolerated and it is up to our generation to be the change, especially in times when our government can't unite us."



"It is up to us to bring justice for George Floyd and the countless others who lost their lives, and ultimately bring this hateful racist complex crumbling to the ground," the helmeted star adds. "If you are a real fan of mine you will do your part to stand up and join us."

He also posted a PayPal screenshot that reads, "You sent $50,000 to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund."

"I stand with you and encourage others with means to contribute ANYTHING they can to worthy causes that support," he captioned the post.

Marshmello's latest release is his collab with Halsey, "Be Kind."

