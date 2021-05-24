BBMAs Highlights & List Of Winners

One of our favorite artists Pink gave an amazing BBMAs performance with her daughter Willow. She also accepted the ICON award! Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd and more highlights are below.
ARTIST AWARDS:
TOP ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
TOP NEW ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
TOP DUO/GROUP
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd