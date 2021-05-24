BBMAs Highlights & List Of Winners

One of our favorite artists Pink gave an amazing BBMAs performance with her daughter Willow. She also accepted the ICON award! Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd and more highlights are below.



ARTIST AWARDS :

TOP ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP NEW ARTIST

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

TOP DUO/GROUP

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd