BBMak unveils details for new album, "Powerstation"

Jono SymondsBBMak is recharged and ready to release a new album.

Billboard reports the British trio -- Christian Burns, Mark Barry and Stephen McNally -- have revealed thattheir first album since 2003 will be called Powerstation. They also unveiled the album’s 10-song track list, which includes the lead single, “Bullet Train.”

“Lyrically, this album has grown a little bit from our last album," Christian tells Billboard. "The voices have changed slightly -- and not necessarily for the worse. Just changed and matured. And we've all experienced a lot in our lives over the past 16 years."

He adds that the album is very “guitar-led” with some “electronic elements.” Powerstation is expected to arrive in August.

The group has also announced a performance on ABC's Good Morning America on August 20.

Here's the track list:

"Bullet Train"

"So Far Away"

"No One Like You"

"Uncivil War"

"You Don’t See Me"

"We Can Be Lovers"

"Wolves"

"Falling Up"

"Out of Time"

"Powerstation"

