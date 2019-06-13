Bazzi teams up with 21 Savage on new track, "Focus"

Atlantic Records

Bazzi is teaming up with 21 Savage on his latest track, "Focus."

Set to a moody beat, Bazzi sings about manifesting success by focusing on good vibes and positivity.

“Put the focus back on me/Cut all negativity/Now I f****** live my dreams/Whatever I imagine/I know that s*** can happen,” he sings.

“Focus” is Bazzi’s third new song release in the past three months, following “Caught in the Fire” and “Paradise.”

He’ll be performing “Paradise” on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 17.

