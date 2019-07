Atlantic Records

Bazzi has released a new summer love song called "I.F.L.Y."

Over an acoustic beat, he gushes over a girl and proclaims his love.

“Tan lines and some memories, guess summer got the best of me,” he sings, adding, “I guess what I'm saying is I f*****g love you.”

“I.F.L.Y.” follows a string of recent standalone releases from the singer, including “Paradise,” the politically-charged “Caught In The Fire”, and “Focus” featuring 21 Savage.

