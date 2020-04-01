Bazzi releases tribute to girlfriend of two years, "Renee's Song"

Nabil

NabilBazzi just upped the game for boyfriends everywhere.

The singer has released a romantic new track, “Renee’s Song,” dedicated to his girlfriend in honor of their two-year anniversary.

“Dear Renee,” Bazzi wrote on Twitter. “I wrote a song for you -- through everything we’ve been through, I hope this makes you feel special. Happy two year baby.”

He later added, along with a montage of home video clips of the two, “my love -- you’ve stood by my side through everything for two years. i wrote this for you & i hope you feel like the only girl in the world today...”

"Renee's Song," from Bazzi's upcoming sophomore album, follows last month's release of "Young & Alive."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



