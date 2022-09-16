Bazzi releases third album, ‘Infinite Dream’: “There’s something for everyone”

Atlantic Records

Bazzi’s back: His third album, Infinite Dream, dropped on Friday.

In a statement, Bazzi says that there’s “something for everyone on this album,” adding, “It’s a wide net, because I’m touching on so many different things.”

He adds, “I’m becoming more of myself. I’m changing every day. I’m focusing on making the right decisions in relationships and creating great ideas. I think you’ll get to see me through my art. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been up to.”

The 19-track album includes previously released singles “Heaven,” “I Like That,” “Young & Alive,” “Miss America” and “Will It Ever Feel the Same?” The official video for “Heaven” has also premiered. “Heaven” interpolates “(Feels Like) Heaven,” a 1983 song by Scottish new wave band Fiction Factory.

Bazzi’s biggest-ever tour kicks off October 17 in Dallas and is set to wrap up November 15 in Los Angeles.

