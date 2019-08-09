Bazzi does some "Soul Searching" on new 11-track mixtape

Atlantic Records

Bazzi is ready to take his music to another level with his new mixtape, Soul Searching, out today.

The 11-track body of work features his latest single “I.F.L.Y.,” as well as the hit “Paradise” and the previously released “Focus” featuring 21 Savage.

Bazzi tells ABC Radio he wanted his new project to be a "level up" from his debut album COSMIC.

“I've matured, you know what I'm saying?” he says. “When I made COSMIC, I was…a broke kid running around L.A. for three years who was going out and meeting girls and...love was really inspiring me at the time.”

While there are still love songs on this mixtape – namely “I.F.L.Y." – Bazzi says he’s now exploring different feelings that he's been going through.

“There's a different level of quality I want in music when I hear it,” he says. “So coming back this time around, that level up was definitely necessary.”

Here is the Soul Searching track list:

"Humble Beginnings"

"Soul Searching"

"No Way!"

"Fallin" feat. 6LACK

"Can We Go Back To Bed?"

"Live Forever"

"I.F.L.Y"

"Focus" feat 21 savage

"Paradise"

"Conversations With Myself"

"Who Am I?"

