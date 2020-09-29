Bazinga! Jim Parsons Had Covid-19!

Jim Parsons appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the former “Big Bang Theory” star said he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, had COVID-19 back in March.

The couple thought they had colds until they totally lost their sense of smell and taste, “For me I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal,” Parsons tells Fallon.

Parson also discussed how he stayed active during quarantine by taking a painting and creative arts class, however, his interest fizzled out after a few classes.

When asked how his Big Bang Theory character, Sheldon, would’ve handled the pandemic, Parsons says Sheldon “was built for this…he’s been preparing for it his whole life.” Parsons then referred to an episode of Big Bang Theory where there was a Shel-bot that Sheldon would send into the room so no one would touch or sneeze on him.

