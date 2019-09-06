Batman To The Rescue Of A 3 Year Old Who Was Bullied!

A 3-year-old was being bullied at daycare and a mother who wasn’t getting any help from the staff decided to take matters into her own hands.

Erica Calculli says that her daughter, Lydia, was coming home with bruises on her face and one day when she picked her up with a red and black eye, she knew she had to do something.

Lydia told her that some kids had hit her and threw a shoe at her which caused the black eye and the incidents were affecting the toddler, “she started getting violent towards me and I knew that wasn’t normal,” Calculli said.

Erica decided to enlist “Jack” a local Batman to walk Lydia into school, she was moved to an advanced classroom and Erica shared the moment on social media to advise parents to be “superheroes” in their children’s lives to help them overcome bullying.

