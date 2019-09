This year, DC Comics will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman by throwing up his iconic bat signal around the world.

Cities like New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo, and London will shine the signal around 8:00 pm.

More details about locations and activities can be found at Batman80.com

Who is your favorite superhero and why? Is Capt Jack Sparrow a super hero? I’d like him to save me!

