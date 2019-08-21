Bastille's Marshmello collab "Happier" spends whole year on Hot 100

ABC/Randy Holmes

The English band's hit single, recorded in collaboration with Marshmello, just spent its 52nd week on the chart, meaning it's had a spot on the all-genre single ranking for a whole year.

Earlier this month, Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" completed its yearlong stay on the Hot 100. Both "High Hopes" and "Happier" previously reached number one on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart.

Meanwhile, another former Alternative Songs leader now sits at the very top of the Hot 100: Billie Eilish's "bad guy." The track ended the reign of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which had ruled the Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

