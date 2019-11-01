Bastille drops new version of "Another Place," featuring Alessia Cara

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBastille has released a new version of "Another Place," a track off the band's latest album, Doom Days. The updated recording features vocals from "Here" singer Alessia Cara.

"I'd always heard 'Another Place' as a duet and wanted it to be a story told from two perspectives," says Bastille frontman Dan Smith. "It's not something we've ever done, outside of our mixtapes, but we are huge fans of Alessia's -- her voice and her songwriting are so distinct and brilliant -- and we sent it to her to see if she'd be up for jumping on it with us."

Cara adds that she's been a fan of Bastille "since their early stuff."

"Doing this song with them was genuinely so exciting," she says. "I met Dan last year and we got on really well. We talked about doing something together and he sent me the song a little while later. I loved the concept and thought it was both sonically and lyrically really great, as all Bastille stuff is."

The collaborative "Another Place" is streaming alongside a surrealist video, which you can watch now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.