Baseball Returns!

MLB returns after a four month delay due to the covid. Baseball’s 2020 season is starting up on Thursday.

For Opening Day, fans get to watch Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants.

The other 26 teams will start their seasons on Thursday including my team the Boston Red Sox.

In 66 days, teams will play 60 games as part of the agreement between the league and the players association.

No fans in the stands and other new normal rules exist. Details below: