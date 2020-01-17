Barenaked Ladies Are Going on Tour!!

Hold on to your Doc Martens – the 90’s are coming back in a big way with Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer On Earth” Tour.

The Canadian rockers will be joined by Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket for a massive 34-city summer tour kicking off June 3rd in St. Augustine, FL.

This will be the sixth iteration of the “Last Summer On Earth” tour, which Barenaked Ladies first launched in 2012 – when everyone was worried about the Mayan apocalypse.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Jan. 24th.

What bands would be part of your ‘dream’ 90’s nostalgia tour?