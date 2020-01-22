Barbra Streisand hilariously shouts out Jennifer Lopez for "wearing my face"

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for BSB

Jennifer Lopez's new partnership with Coach created a major splash on social media thanks to an unexpected shout out from Barbra Streisand.

Lopez, who was recently named the new face of Coach, released a series of promotional photos on Tuesday announcing the official launch of the "Originals Go Their Own Way" Spring/Summer 2020 line. One photo of JLo's in particular, however, caught Streisand's eye. And for good reason.

One of the sweaters Lopez wears just so happens to have the Funny Girl actress' face emblazoned on the front.

"Love this! Hi @jlo — nice to see you wearing my face!," Streisand hilariously tweeted on Tuesday and enclosed the shout out with golden heart and razzing face emojis. She also included the photo in question, which shows a carefree Lopez wearing three of her new purses while soaking in the New York City sun.

Obviously, not wanting to leave the Broadway legend hanging, the "On The Floor" singer immediately wrote back, "OMG!!!!! Love youuuuu" along with big red heart emoji.

The comedic exchange has since fueled fans' hopes that, perhaps, a musical collaboration between the two could be in the potential future.

For now, however, Lopez seems to be focusing on her current collab with Coach. Her new campaign, which also features Michael B. Jordan and Koki, is available now.

The fashion company said Tuesday on Facebook that the line captures "the spirit of the new season and the energy of NYC" and "celebrates individuality, optimism and self-expression."

