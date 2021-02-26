"Bang!" AJR sets 'Billboard' chart record

It took them a record-setting amount of time, but AJR‘s “Bang!” has reached the number-one spot on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart.

According to Billboard, the song has set a new record for the longest trip to the top for a group in the 25-year history of that chart: 43 weeks. The previous record was 36 weeks, set by The Script’s “Breakeven” in 2010.

The only song that ever took longer to hit the top on Adult Pop Airplay is “The Bones” by Maren Morris, which finally made it to number-one last year after 45 weeks.

The song has already been top 10 on three other Billboard charts: the Hot 100, Pop Airplay and Alternative Airplay.

“Bang!” is from Ok Orchestra, the upcoming album by the trio of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, due out March 26.

By Andrea Dresdale

