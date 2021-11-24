Banana Pudding Cheesecake Recipe

If you’re wondering, yes this masterpiece is as amazing as it looks! I have come across a lot of recipes for a banana pudding cheesecake and this one is hands down the best.

Here’s the secret…

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 large ripe bananas (diced)

1/4 cup butter (melted)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 1/2 cups of finely crushed vanilla wafers

1/2 cup coarsely crushed vanilla wafers

17 vanilla wafers

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

3 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese (softened)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Garnishes: Sliced bananas tossed in lemon juice, whipped cream and vanilla wafers

Alright! Ready to show off those baking skills? It’s actually pretty easy….

The crust

Preheat oven to 350 Stir 1/4 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and 1 1/2 cups finely crushed vanilla wafers in small bowl Press mixture on a greased and floured 9 inch springform pan Stand 17 Vanilla wafers around edge of pan (make sure rounded sides are against pan) Bake 10 minutes and let it cool for 30 minutes

The Magic

Combine lemon juice and bananas in small saucepan. Stir in brown sugar cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 minute or until sugar is dissolved

The Batter

Beat cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer for 3 minutes Gradually add sugar, beating until blended Add eggs (1 at a time, beating just until yellow disappears before adding a new one Beat in vanilla Gently stir banana mixture into cream cheese mixture Pour batter into crust

Time To Bake