Banana Pudding Cheesecake Recipe

If you’re wondering, yes this masterpiece is as amazing as it looks! I have come across a lot of recipes for a banana pudding cheesecake and this one is hands down the best.
Here’s the secret…
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 2 large ripe bananas (diced)
- 1/4 cup butter (melted)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 1/2 cups of finely crushed vanilla wafers
- 1/2 cup coarsely crushed vanilla wafers
- 17 vanilla wafers
- 3 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese (softened)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Garnishes: Sliced bananas tossed in lemon juice, whipped cream and vanilla wafers
Alright! Ready to show off those baking skills? It’s actually pretty easy….
The crust
- Preheat oven to 350
- Stir 1/4 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and 1 1/2 cups finely crushed vanilla wafers in small bowl
- Press mixture on a greased and floured 9 inch springform pan
- Stand 17 Vanilla wafers around edge of pan (make sure rounded sides are against pan)
- Bake 10 minutes and let it cool for 30 minutes
The Magic
- Combine lemon juice and bananas in small saucepan.
- Stir in brown sugar
- cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 minute or until sugar is dissolved
The Batter
- Beat cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer for 3 minutes
- Gradually add sugar, beating until blended
- Add eggs (1 at a time, beating just until yellow disappears before adding a new one
- Beat in vanilla
- Gently stir banana mixture into cream cheese mixture
- Pour batter into crust
Time To Bake
- Bake at 350 for 45 to 55 minutes or until center is almost set
- Take cheesecake out of oven
- Gently run knife around edges of cheesecake to loosen
- Sprinkle top of cheesecake with coarsely crushed wafers
- Cool on wire rack 1 hour
- cover and chill for 8 hours