Banana Pudding Cheesecake Recipe

Kelsi

If you’re wondering, yes this masterpiece is as amazing as it looks! I have come across a lot of recipes for a banana pudding cheesecake and this one is hands down the best.

 

Here’s the secret…

  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 large ripe bananas (diced)
  • 1/4 cup butter (melted)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 cups of finely crushed vanilla wafers
  • 1/2 cup coarsely crushed vanilla wafers
  • 17 vanilla wafers
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese (softened)
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Garnishes: Sliced bananas tossed in lemon juice, whipped cream and vanilla wafers

 

Alright! Ready to show off those baking skills? It’s actually pretty easy….

The crust

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. Stir 1/4 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and 1 1/2 cups finely crushed vanilla wafers in small bowl
  3. Press mixture on a greased and floured 9 inch springform pan
  4. Stand 17 Vanilla wafers around edge of pan (make sure rounded sides are against pan)
  5. Bake 10 minutes and let it cool for 30 minutes

 

The Magic

  1. Combine lemon juice and bananas in small saucepan.
  2. Stir in brown sugar
  3. cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 minute or until sugar is dissolved

 

The Batter

  1. Beat cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer for 3 minutes
  2. Gradually add sugar, beating until blended
  3. Add eggs (1 at a time, beating just until yellow disappears before adding a new one
  4. Beat in vanilla
  5. Gently stir banana mixture into cream cheese mixture
  6. Pour batter into crust

 

Time To Bake

  1. Bake at 350 for 45 to 55 minutes  or until center is almost set
  2. Take cheesecake out of oven
  3. Gently run knife around edges of cheesecake to loosen
  4. Sprinkle top of cheesecake with coarsely crushed wafers
  5. Cool on wire rack 1 hour
  6. cover and chill for 8 hours