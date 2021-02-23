Bad Manners Test

This is a quick test to see if you would qualify for having bad manners. Answer “yes” to more than 10 and you might want to make some adjustments. This is Kevin and I definitely do at least four of these things. Virginia was tops on the KVJ Show with seven. Can you beat that?

Do you regularly . . .

…pick your nose?

…check your phone at the dinner table?

…chew with your mouth open?

…talk or texted during movies?

…cut in line?

…interrupt people who are talking?

…turn without using your blinker?

…gossip?

…ignore an RSVP request?

…use profanity in public?

…flip someone off?

…play loud music in public?

…mow your lawn before 9 a.m. on a weekend?

…not tip a waiter or waitress?

…take food off someone else’s plate without asking?

…litter

…not notify people when you are running late?

…sneeze or cough without covering your mouth?

…wear your mask without covering both mouth and nose?

…ghost people?

…sent text messages that just say “K”?

…talk on the phone while checking out with a cashier?

…double-dip?

…neglect to clean up after a pet you were responsible for in public?

…eat the last of a shared appetizer without asking the table if anyone else wanted it?

…spit your gum out on the sidewalk?

…pass someone holding the door open for you without thanking them?

…leave your shopping cart anywhere else in the parking lot except the cart return?