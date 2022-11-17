Backstreet Boys teaming with JC Penney for livestream featuring music, games and video premiere

Courtesy JC Penney

Backstreet Boys are teaming with JC Penney for a Facebook Live event next month.

The JCP Live Holiday Spectacular will feature the guys performing two songs from their holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, and playing holiday-inspired games. They’ll also do a Q&A with the audience and premiere the video for one of the original songs on their album, “Christmas in New York.”

Among the games you’ll see Kevin, Brian, Howie, Nick and AJ attempt: doing an obstacle course dressed as snowmen, learning the steps of the latest TikTok dance trends and recreating holiday season makeup tutorials…on each other.

During the livestream, JC Penney will donate $50,000 to Feeding America as part of their three-year partnership with the charity. In a statement, Backstreet says, “Nothing ushers in the holiday spirit more than music, and we can’t wait to share our new music video with the world. Our hope is to add a little more holiday joy to the season, while also indulging in friendly competition, lots of laughs and helping JCPenney support Feeding America.”

The JCP Live Holiday Spectacular starts Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook Live.

