Backstreet Boys perform Sisqo's 'Thong Song' barbershop style and dispel some popular myths

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCThe Backstreet Boys, who are in the midst of their DNA World Tour, stopped by The Tonight Show, where they joined host Jimmy Fallon for a unique version of Sisqo's "Thong Song," and dispelled some popular myths about the group.

First, the group, consisting of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, performed with Fallon as "The Ragtime Gals" -- a faux barbershop quartet that normally consists of Fallon and several of his Tonight Show writers -- and tackled the "Thong Song" sung in traditional barbershop style.

Later, the guys sat down to promote their DNA tour with Fallon, but began reminiscing about their early days, which ultimately led them to setting fans straight on a few longstanding Backstreet Boys rumors.

For starters, La La Land and First Man star Ryan Gosling was never a member of the band.

"We used to live in the same apartment complex when he was doing the Mickey Mouse Club," says AJ. "The group had started, I kept telling him how big this was gonna be and he's like, 'Dude, [New Kids on the Block] did it, this is never gonna work, just shoot the ball."

"Cut to...he was wrong," adds McLean.

Likewise, the so-called rivalry between Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC is also a myth.

It is true, however, that Dorough, on the advice of his manager at the time, adopted the stage name Tony Dinetti. In fact, it almost cost him his coveted spot in the group when the guys tried to get in touch with him, but couldn't find a Tony Dinetti in the phone book.

Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour continues with shows in Mexico City, February 20, 21 and 22.

