Backstreet Boys officially become members of YouTube’s billion views club

Backstreet Boys can finally call themselves members of YouTube’s billion views club.

The video for their 1999 classic “I Want It That Way” has officially surpassed one billion views on the video sharing platform, becoming their first video to reach the milestone. The clip, which famously features the boy band singing on the tarmac in front of a private plane, has averaged over 400,000 daily views in 2021.

Also hitting one billion views is Shakira’s video for the 2006 hit “Hips Don’t Lie,” featuring Wyclef Jean. It marks Shakira’s sixth video to secure a billion views.

Ed Sheeran hit a YouTube milestone this week, as well. On the heels of his new album, = (Equals), the singer has become the sixth artist to surpass 50 million subscribers on their official artist channel. The other five artists are BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, BTS, Marshmello and Ariana Grande.

