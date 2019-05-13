Backstreet Boys launch Millennium Week to celebrate 20th anniversary of "Millennium"

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboTo celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Millennium, the Backstreet Boys are kicking off Millennium Week.

Today, dubbed Millennium Monday, the group has launched "Backstreet Boys: Millennium Match," a digital interactive experience for fans. By analyzing your Spotify history, Millennium Match determines which single from the best-selling album is your musical match. It then creates a personalized playlist full of BSB classics and new hits.

Throughout the week, there will also be special 20th anniversary versions of Millennium official music videos released on YouTube.

A special limited-edition vinyl version of Millennium will be released on August 16 and is available for pre-order now. A color version of the vinyl will be released exclusively through Urban Outfitters on July 19.

Millennium, BSB's third studio album, came out on May 18, 1999. It earned the group five Grammy nominations and spawned the hits "I Want It That Way,” "Larger Than Life," and "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.” It is now one of the best-selling albums of all time, with 30 million copies sold worldwide.

Most notably, when Millennium as released, it sold 1.134 million copies in its first week, setting a new all-time record for single-week sales. The record was subsequently broken in 2000 by *NSYNC's No Strings Attached.

The Backstreet Boys launched their DNA World Tour on May 11.

