Backstreet Boys launch DNA World Tour on Saturday: "It's gonna be an amazing show," says AJ

After closing their super-successful Las Vegas residency last month, The Backstreet Boys are now ready to hit the road on their DNA world tour, in support of their #1 album of the same name. Things get underway this Saturday in Lisbon, Portugal. Backstreet's AJ McLean says he's beyond excited to hit the road after performing in the same Vegas venue for two years.

"I miss being on a bus. There's something about being on bus...it's your home on wheels," he tells ABC Radio. "The European buses are a little more cramped, but the U.S. buses, y'know, we each have our own bus, we can bring our families out, it's like Daddy Day Care backstage, it's so much fun!"

"I definitely cannot wait to do all of it. I'm a bit of a workaholic," he adds.

Unfortunately, some of the guys' families won't be able to join them until the North American tour leg starts in July.

"Obviously we have kids that are in school, so I know for me, my family's unable to make it out to the European tour, both with school, as well as [because] my daughter's been upgraded to a higher level in her dance school," AJ says proudly of six-year-old Ava. "She's so beyond talented and she's definitely got the [showbiz] bug like daddy!"

But family aside, AJ says the Boys will be bringing all the hits to their fans, as well as songs from DNA.

He gushes, "This is gonna be one heckuva tour. It's gonna be an amazing show and I cannot wait to get out on the road!"

