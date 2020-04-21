Backstreet Boys get a surprise performance from healthcare workers during virtual hospital visit

David Becker/Getty Images

David Becker/Getty ImagesWhen the Backstreet Boys made a virtual visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., Monday, they weren’t expecting the welcome they got.

Healthcare workers from all different departments of the hospital surprised the group with a performance to the BSB hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” They showed off their best dance moves to the tune while wearing protective face masks.

“Grateful we could talk with patients @childrensnational,” the group wrote alongside the video.

“We weren’t expecting their inspiring staff to surprise us with this incredible dance to Everybody!!” they continued. “Beyond impressed by these multitalented, hardworking heroes!! All our love.”

During their virtual visit, set up by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, they got to chat with some of the hospital’s young patients. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made a similar visit earlier this month.

On Monday, the Backstreet Boys marked their 27th anniversary as a group.

