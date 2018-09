Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell and his wife Leighanne just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

He used the happy occasion to poke fun at rival boy band NSYNC. Brian and his wife celebrated with cake at a restaurant however the special message on Brian’s plate said: “NSYNC SUCKS.”

Not sure if Brian requested that little note or if the kitchen acted alone, either way, he shared the pic so let the fun feuding begin.

Team NSYNC or Team Backstreet Boys?