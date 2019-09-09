Backstreet Boys and Steve Aoki debut heartfelt video for "Let It Be Me"

Ultra Music

Ultra MusicThe Backstreet Boys and Steve Aoki have released a poignant music video for their new collaboration, “Let It Be Me.”

The clip, debuted by Entertainment Tonight, begins with several people sharing their stories, including a man whose wife was diagnosed with cancer, a trans woman, a deaf man and a lesbian dealing with her family’s disapproval. As the video goes on, they reveal how they overcame their struggles and found love.

In between, the Backstreet Boys and Steve Aoki flash across the screen to sing the song.

“If you’re gonna hurt someone then let it be me/If you’re gonna break my heart I’m ready to bleed/Even if it kills me, oh I’m begging you please/If you’re gonna hurt someone then let it be me,” they sing on the track.

The Backstreet Boys continue their DNA World Tour in Indianapolis tomorrow night.

