Back home, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles have the biggest album, single of the year

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles are doing very well back home in Merrie Olde England.

Ed’s album = (Equals) is the biggest-selling album of the year so far in the U.K., while Harry’s single “As It Was” is the year’s biggest-selling single, according to Britain’s Official Charts Company.

Equals has sold 256,000 units so far this year; since its release in October, it’s sold 689,000 copies in total. It’s also the most downloaded and streamed album of the year. Harry’s album Harry’s House is the second biggest album of 2022 in the U.K., with sales of 244,000, which means it could end up passing Ed in the near future. Olivia Rodrigo‘s album SOUR is #3, and Adele‘s 30 is #4.

On the singles side, Harry’s monster hit “As It Was” is the year’s top-selling single, having racked up sales of more than 855,000 units while spending 10 weeks at #1 on the British charts.

But in a mirror image of the album chart, Ed’s at #2 with “Peru,” his single with Afrobeats singer Fireboy DML. Ed also has the #4 and #6 biggest-selling songs of the year with “Bad Habits” and “Shivers,” respectively. Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is #3.

