Back at work? Well, enjoy Madonna's vacation videos

iStock/GoodLifeStudioWatching other people's vacation videos is pretty boring -- but maybe you'd be interested in checking out Madonna's.

The Queen of Pop has posted a minute-and-a-half video montage of her recent family vacation, which seemed to involve yachting around the Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Set to Bob Marley's classic song "One Love/People Get Ready," the footage shows Madonna and her eldest daughter Lourdes lolling on the yacht, and shots of Madonna's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, son David Banda and twin daughters Stella and Estere enjoying tubing, jet-skiing, diving and riding on those cool hoverboards that are powered by water jets.

"....will Never forget this Holiday with my Family!" Madonna captioned the video. She resumes her Madame X theater tour this Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal. She was forced to cut short the last U.S. date of the tour due to injuries that caused her "indescribable pain."





