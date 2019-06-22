‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Releases New Engagement Photos With Fiancé Bryan Abasolo

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rachel Lindsay, star of the ABC reality series The Bachelorette, is gearing up for the big day to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Bryan Abasolo. The couple has been engaged since August 2017 and their wedding ceremony is slated for August 2019 in the Caribbean. The wedding will not be televised. Since the airing of the televised proposal on the season 13 finale, Abasolo relocated to Dallas, TX to be with Lindsay. The couple has since relocated to Miami which is Abasolo’s hometown.

The couple recently released their engagement photos which took place near New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge. The couple also recently revealed their wedding registry with The Knot, which consists of kitchen must-haves and a honeymoon fund.

For the engagement photos, Lindsay and Abasolo shared several photos overlooking the Brooklyn boardwalk in New York City.