'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown hopes Taylor Swift likes her 'Dancing with the Stars' “Lover” waltz

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessOn Dancing with the Stars Monday, former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown earned the highest scores of the night -- with a little help from Taylor Swift.

Hannah and her partner Alan Bersten danced the Viennese waltz to Taylor’s hit “Lover” and they both think the song choice had something to do with their success.

"I love Taylor Swift, and I have been jamming to her new album all the time," Hannah told E! News after the show. "When we warm up, I make us listen to Taylor Swift."

Alan admits Hannah has turned him into a Swiftie.

“And the high scores did too, but she helped,” he laughed.

While it’s not clear if Taylor has seen the performance yet, Hannah said she “would be really happy” if she did.

“I hope she likes it,” Hannah said. “Taylor, let me know if you like it!"

