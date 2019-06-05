Babysitters Needed….For TURTLES!!!! Where Do I Sign Up?

If you don’t have any summer plans yet, how would you like to look after turtles at a luxury resort in the Maldives?

The Coco Palm is looking for an intern to help in their turtle rescue center this August.

The two-week program will be all expenses paid. You’ll learn from veterinarians, take pictures of the turtles on Instagram and help watch over the animals.

You don’t get paid but you will get 3 meals a day and a chance to participate in other resort activities like a snorkeling trip and a day cruise. Here’s the bad news. You need to be a resident of the United Kingdom to apply. Womp Womp. #buzzkill.

What would have been your ultimate summer internship? Do you have any good internship stories to share?