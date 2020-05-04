Baby shower? Baby moon? Katy Perry isn't sure

Courtesy ABCIs a virtual baby shower in the future for Katy Perry? She's not sure.

During a Facebook Live chat with fans on Sunday ahead of American Idol, a fan whose wedding was set for June asked Katy how she's managing to stay positive through a special time in her life -- her pregnancy -- in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's O.K. to feel all the feelings," Katy replied. "I've had to reschedule many plans. Y'know, not everyone has a baby moon or a baby shower...but I'm not sure I'll be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time."

"But I'll be grateful," she added. "I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on."

Katy had underscored that point earlier in the chat, noting, "I was showering, and I was like, ‘Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you’re going through, you gotta be grateful.’ I know that there’s probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now.”

Katy's Live also featured a brief appearance by her adorable niece and nephew.

