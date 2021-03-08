Baby one more time? Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari says he hopes to be a "young dad"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Is Sam Asghari planning to have children with his longtime love Britney Spears?

The 27-year-old actor and model tells Forbes in a new interview that he has dreams of becoming a father in the near future. Britney, 39, is already mom to 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going,” Sam says. “I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

Sam began dating Britney after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. But he tells Forbes that meeting almost didn’t happen because he was looking to transition away from music videos at the time and do more TV and film.

“I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party,’” he recalls.

“My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video,” he continues. “My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.’”

Sam adds, “I showed up and everything just kicked off from there.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.