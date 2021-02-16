…Baby, One More Time? A new Britney documentary is coming to Netflix

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now that the unauthorized FX/Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears has become a worldwide sensation — heck, it even got Justin Timberlake to apologize — is it any wonder that yet another doc about the “Toxic” singer is on the way>

Bloomberg reports that true crime filmmaker Erin Lee Carr is directing this new Britney movie, which was apparently already in the works before Framing Britney premiered. So far, there’s no release date for the project.

Bloomberg notes that this is the second time in recent years that Hulu and Netflix have had competing docs: A couple of years ago, both released films about the doomed Fyre Festival.

As Collider points out, the angle that Carr’s movie will take is unknown: Will it be an examination of Britney’s conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement, or will it be about Britney’s entire life and career?

Most importantly, Collider asks, will Carr be able to land interviews with its subject, or anyone in the Spears family? Framing Britney wasn’t able to gain access to Britney or anyone in her family.

By Andrea Dresdale

