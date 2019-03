This just breaks my heart! She was so funny in all roles she played! She died due to complications with Alzheimer’s at the age of 89.

Katherine received Emmy noms for lead actress in a comedy for playing Jessica in every season of Soap, which aired from 1977-81. She was nominated again for Who’s the Boss? in 1988 and 1989 and for Everybody Loves Raymond in 2002. And she won two Golden Globes, one for each show.

I didn’t realize it, but she more recently appeared on True Blood.

