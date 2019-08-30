Avril Lavigne turns "Head Above Water" into a duet with her co-writer Travis Clark

David Needleman

Avril Lavigne has released a new version of her song Head Above Water, featuring the co-writer on the track, We the Kings' Travis Clark.

“Writing ‘Head Above Water’ with Travis Clark from We the Kings was such a beautiful experience,” Avril says in a statement. “I started this song during a tough time battling Lyme disease a few years ago and thought my life was over.”

She explains that one night when she was starting to feel better, she had a party at her house and Travis was somehow there, even though she had never met him before.

“I found him on my piano and I just thought he was so unbelievably talented, and I asked him to finish the song with me,” she says. “We worked so hard on this track and were able to take my story and put it out in the world."

"I hope that my words in this song and our voices bring you hope faith, light and strength, and that you also are able to keep your head above the water.”

The original version of the song was released in September 2018 and marked Avril’s first new music in five years. It’s the title track from her sixth studio album, which came out in February.

Avril embarks on her North American tour on September 14 in Seattle.

