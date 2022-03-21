Avril Lavigne to join Machine Gun Kelly on his North American tour this summer

ABC/Randy Holmes

Avril Lavigne hasn’t announced any solo U.S. dates — at least, not yet — but it turns out you’ll be able to see her on tour with her pal Machine Gun Kelly.

The trek has MGK as the headliner: It launches June 8 in Austin, Texas, and will wrap up with a hometown show in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 13. Avril will be joining him as a special guest on select dates, including Milwaukee’s Summerfest and shows in North Carolina, LA, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Other dates will feature Avril’s pals Travis Barker, WILLOW and blackbear, plus iann dior, PVRIS and Trippie Redd.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MachineGunKelly.com.

MGK, Barker and blackbear all appear on Avril’s latest album, Love Sux.

