Avril Lavigne teases new music in 2021 with Machine Gun Kelly

Avril Lavigne is working on some new tunes for 2021.

The singer posted a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday, teasing her time in the studio with rockers Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

“So are we ready for new music in the new year or what?” she captioned the pics. “Lemme know…..”

In the comments, MGK responded with a raised hand emoji and fans expressed their excitement, including Avril’s ex Brody Jenner, who wrote, “Love this.”

Earlier this month, Avril revealed she had started writing and recording for her follow-up album to 2019’s Head Above Water. She previously posted photos in the studio with Mod Sun and producer John Feldmann, writing, “JAM FAM.”

Feldmann posted the pics on his own Instagram, writing, “I’ve had the BEST time with these 2 incredibly talented and awesome humans!! Can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve been cooking up! love you @modsun @avrillavigne.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

