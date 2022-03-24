Avril Lavigne says she wants Kristen Stewart to play her in biopic

ABC/Randy Holmes

Avril Lavigne says it isn’t complicated over who she wants to play her in a future biopic, should one ever be made — she wants Oscar-nominated Kristen Stewart to do the honors.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the singer said she wanted Kristen to play her should a movie ever be made about her life. “Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film,” the Grammy nominee remarked. “She’s dope!”

The Twilight star and current Oscar nominee is familiar with channeling rock stars on the big screen. She previously starred as Joan Jett in the 2010 movie The Runaways, named after the all-female rock band of the same name, which documented its rise to fame in the mid to late 70s.

When Avril will get her own movie has yet to be seen, but she’s currently hard at work turning her 2002 hit, “Sk8er Boi,” into a feature-length film. Details on that movie are limited, but she previously hinted it’ll come out this year to coincide with her debut album’s 20th anniversary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.