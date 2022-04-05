Avril Lavigne reveals she asked Tony Hawk to cameo in ‘Sk8er Boi’ movie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Avril Lavigne is going full steam ahead on her upcoming Sk8er Boi movie, inspired by her 2002 smash hit single.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Grammy nominee explained what steps she’s currently taking to get her passion project off the ground. “Well, I don’t have my cast yet, but I’ve been working on it already for two years,” she admitted. So, who does she want to play the titular Sk8er Boi?

Although she didn’t namedrop anyone, Avril attested, “He just has to have a ton of swag.” She also shared a hint on some familiar faces that might sneak onto the big screen, adding, “What’s cool is a lot of my friends in music, from all different bands, I was saying to, like, some of them, ‘You have to make a cameo.'”

One of those people she approached was pro skater ﻿Tony Hawk﻿, who helped her make her first TikTok. She revealed, “I was like, ‘Hey, you totally have to be in this skater boy movie, will you?'” It seems Tony is in because Avril said the athlete had one request: “Just call me skater dad.”

“He doesn’t like to be called skater boy. He likes to be called skater dad,” she laughed.

As for when we can expect a movie, that’s when the details get dicey. “Songwriting, making an album takes like six months or a year. Making a movie takes, like, five years,” she revealed. “I’ve got a writer and a director and just in the process of putting that all together.”

She also revealed what role she has in the movie-making process, saying, “I’m producing it. So, it’s a whole new learning process for me and I’m excited to grow and go into a whole new adventure.”

It is unknown when Sk8er Boi, the movie, arrives in theaters.

