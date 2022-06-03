Avril Lavigne releases 20th anniversary edition of ‘Let Go,’ featuring new version of “Breakaway”

Arista Records/Legacy Recordings

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne‘s debut album, Let Go, and she’s marking the occasion with the digital release of Let Go (20th Anniversary Edition).

In addition to the album’s original songs, the collection includes six bonus tracks, including a newly recorded version of “Breakaway.” You may recall that Avril co-wrote and recorded “Breakaway” but it didn’t make the cut for Let Go. The song was then given to Kelly Clarkson, who made it a top 10 hit in 2004.

Avril’s new recording of “Breakway” restores some specific lyrical references she made to her childhood growing up in the small town of Napanee, Ontario. For example, she sings “when the snow would fall down,” rather than “when the rain would fall down.” The lyric video drops Saturday, June 4, on YouTube.

The other songs on the anniversary edition include “Why” and “Get Over It,” plus the B-sides of “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” There’s also “Falling Down,” from the soundtrack of Sweet Home Alabama; “I Don’t Give,” from the soundtrack of American Wedding; and a track called “Make Up.”

The vinyl version of the anniversary edition will be out January 27, 2023, but you can preorder it now.

Finally, the music videos for Let Go‘s four hit singles — “Complicated,” “Losing Grip,” “Sk8er Boi“ and “I’m With You” — have all been upgraded to HD. On June 8, footage of Avril’s 2002 performance of “Complicated” from the British TV show Top of the Pops will be released.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.