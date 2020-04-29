Avril Lavigne reached to fellow "warrior" Justin Bieber after learning of his Lyme disease diagnosis

BMGAvril Lavigne and Justin Bieber have more in common that just being Canadian pop stars: They've both battled Lyme disease.

Avril, who announced in 2015 that she had the disease, wrote her 2019 album Head Above Water about her experience. Justin revealed his diagnosis just this year via Instagram and in his docuseries, Seasons, and Avril tells Entertainment Tonight she was eager to help him in any way she could.

“I just reached out like, 'Yo, here for you if you need any advice. I can share my knowledge with you,’” says Avril. “He was appreciative of that, but I think it seems like he is doing well. He put out new music and he had a tour, also.”

“He is also a warrior overcoming Lyme and that was the whole inspiration behind my song, ‘Warrior,’” Avril says of Justin. As previously reported, she recently re-recorded the song as "We Are Warriors" to raise money for global health organization Project HOPE's COVID-19 relief efforts.

“I'm in the process right now of putting together a music video that's really powerful," she adds. "We asked fans to send in videos of themselves or people they know who are out there being warriors right now.”

Avril also shared with ET that she's at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 because of her Lyme disease, so she's been on strict lockdown for more than a month. She doesn't leave the house, she doesn't let anyone new inside, and she wipes down all her packages before they enter her home.

"I've just been trying to eat really healthy, sleep well, get some sunshine, stay in good spirits," she says. She's passing the time by writing songs, cleaning, and binge-watching Schitt's Creek.

